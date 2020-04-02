Duduza clinic closed indefinitely after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Duduza Clinic in Nigel has been closed down indefinitely after one of the nurses tested positive for Covid-19. The nurse is believed to have been part of the worshippers who attended a prayer breakfast at the Divine Worship Ministries in Bloemfontein on March 10. The City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement that the nurse underwent a polymerase chain reaction test for Covid-19 on Monday after being identified as a contact of the Bloemfontein gathering. The results came back positive on Tuesday and she was subsequently been placed under quarantine and is currently under medical observation. The City is currently tracing some of the people she may have come into contact with and they will be tested for Covid-19 to prevent community transmissions

"Clinical staff who work at the Duduza Clinic and have displayed symptoms of Covid-19 have been tested and are in self-isolation as they await their test results. Staff who have not displayed symptoms have been placed on special leave to self-isolate until further notice.

"The facility and surrounding areas will be sanitised during the period of closure to kill any traces of the Covid-19 virus that may have survived on surfaces," the City said.

In the meantime, two mobile clinics will be deployed to the area and the mayor, Mzwandile Masina, was expected to visit them on Thursday.

Staff from surrounding clinics would be deployed to the mobile clinics and required to wear personal protective equipment and implement stringent hygiene protocols when working with the public.

The City has also called for calm within communities as they respond to cases of Covid-19 in and around Ekurhuleni.

"What is of the utmost importance is that we isolate the virus wherever it rears its ugly head. As a city, we wish our nurse a speedy recovery."

The Star