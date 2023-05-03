Johannesburg - Community activist, businessman, and the son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane, has formerly entered mainstream politics. Zuma recently announced his plans to contest the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.

Speaking to SABC News, the businessman linked to the Gupta brothers said he decided to fight the country’s potentially watershed 2024 national election outside the ANC because he “wants to be part of the solution”. Zuma has in the past few years endeared himself to the local masses, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, where he enjoys community support across the province. He added that the time for small talk was over and said change was needed to get the country out of its woes due to the non-delivery of basic services.

“Change is necessary; change was either going to happen within the ANC or outside of the ANC. “We tried to change routes within the ANC. Clearly, it hasn’t worked. So, we will do it outside of the ANC,” he said. Last week, during an interview with Chris Steyn of BizNews, Zuma called for less politicking, less political rhetoric, and more action, adding that everyone has a duty to stand up and become part of the solution to the country’s woes.

“There is a need, and we have identified that there is a need, and we have seen the issues. We are well-versed in the problems, yet very few people are coming up with solutions. So everyone needs to stand up and see the need to get involved in making a difference. So from my side, firstly, I have identified the need and I am standing up, and I hope a lot of other people do the same and say they want to be part of a solution,” he said. He said most of the problems caused by political instability affect communities. He added that even though he grew up and was raised by the ANC, he feels he can best influence and tackle some of these challenges through an independent platform.

“I grew up in the ANC, and the ANC has done a lot for me and many others in this country, but we all need to understand that there is a need for the ANC to change, and unless the ANC changes, we will continue to have the issues that we see today persist. So, this need has made me come to the decision that I have come to in my life,” he said. Zuma said that as a 40-year-old candidate, he stood firmly on the issues involving young people and called on all others to do so too. “As a 40-year-old, I feel I am current and fall into the best of both worlds. I am a bridge between what is on its way out and the incoming… I stand for continuity, and I stand for that generational continuation. I stand for peace. I stand for prosperity, togetherness, unity, and inclusiveness. We need to come together as South Africans,” he said.