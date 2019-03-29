Duduzane Zuma Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma's bid to have the culpable homicide charge against him dropped has failed. This means that he will have to answer for the death of a passenger after his car hit the minibus taxi she was in five years ago.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase dismissed the application on Friday.

The former president's son's lawyers had brought the application for dismissal on Wednesday after the State concluded its case.

Zuma was initially charged with two counts of culpable homicide after the February 2014 crash that resulted in the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba.

Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 in Johannesburg. Mashaba died in hospital. However, the court withdrew one of the charges after it was found that Mashaba had another pre-existing medical condition.

In his defence, Zuma said he was not driving negligently when his Porsche crashed into the taxi but that a water puddle on the road caused him to lose control.

The Star



