Dull day two erupts into song as delegates sing for change

Johannesburg - The second day of the 55th ANC National Conference, which has been stalled and mired by issues of adoption of credentials, power cuts, and other delays, has erupted into song and dance around the Nasrec Conference precinct as various delegates continue to call for change. Delegates from provinces such as the North West, KwaZulu-Natal, and some Eastern Cape delegates walked around the venue saying they want change, while others shouted “akabuyi” (he is not coming back), referring to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other delegates called for Zweli to rise up and take over from Ramaphosa, singing “Wena Zweli Uyaz” (Zweli, you know). Other delegates from KZN and Gauteng in the plenary session also called for Mkhize to take the lead. Some of the delegates whose credentials were yet to be processed complained of the delays to the start of the day’s programme, with most of the ANC NEC members locked away in various meetings and closed sessions.

However, as the day progressed into the afternoon, delegates erupted into song and dance, voicing their call for a new ANC leadership amid the chaos that characterised the conference proceedings on Saturday. While the delegates were in song, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that in spite of the delays and challenges, the party was still hoping to finish the conference at the stipulated time on Tuesday. This came after delays to the adoption of credentials and many other issues affected the flow of the day’s programme. “Once we are done with the credentials and we have processed the outstanding business of the day and agenda items, we will be able to move. We want to make sure that, at least tonight, we have processed nominations and we have begun with voting for the officials where possible. We want to make sure, because we are already running behind schedule, and we want to finish the conference on the date that we are expected to,” he said.

