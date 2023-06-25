Durban Deep robbers sentenced to life imprisonment

Johannesburg - Nkosi Sibanda, 35, and Mbuso Moyo, 37, were handed life sentences by the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Njabulo Khowa, 22, received a 22-year sentence for the same offences.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the defendants were ruled unfit to possess a firearm by the court, which also ordered that the sentences run concurrently. On June 11, 2020, Mr Mohammed Adenolad parked his Toyota in front of a tuck shop in Durban Deep, where he was making deliveries. While seated in the vehicle, three men approached him, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money. The men robbed Adenolad of R5 100 cash and took a cellphone. They physically assaulted Adenolad before fleeing, the NPA said. The NPA added that a passer-by, Elias Mqengqeleko, noticed what had happened and, with the shop owner, Abukar Jama, pursued the accused, who turned back to fire shots at them.

The bullet missed the pursers and hit one of the accused. The deceased was identified as Maluviwe Qakaz. The shooter took the firearm from the deceased before fleeing, the NPA said. Mqengqeleko notified the police that he was familiar with the accused. The next day, Mqengqeleko accompanied the police to where the accused stayed, and they were arrested.

The State called Cindy Mahlangu, who told the court that Njabulo Kholwa had told her he drove the robbers to the tuck shop to commit the robbery, the NPA said. It said that in arguing for a firm sentence, State advocate Cobus Ehlers said the actions of the accused showed they had little to no respect for the law and he hoped the court would ensure justice was served and the accused were brought to book. The NPA expressed its gratitude to the witnesses who testified and to State advocate Ehlers and investigating officer Shilaluke for their roles in securing a successful conviction.