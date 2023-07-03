Durban July was an out-of-this-world occasion

Johannesburg - From head-turning dresses to statement pieces and dapper ensembles, local celebrities ensured to bring the “Out of this world” theme to life at the Hollywoodbets Durban July at the weekend. A long list of guests strutted their way into the Greyville Racecourse, gracing the red carpet with all the glitz and glamour.

The affair has been hailed not only as a horse-racing contest but also as a rich display of unique and radiant fashion styles. We take a look at some of the looks that got a nod on social media while also sharing the odd appearances that got people talking. Renowned media personality Somizi Mhlongo is known for wearing attention-grabbing ensembles and topping them off with a grand entrance.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram. This year's Durban July was no different, as he changed multiple outfits, each creating chatter on social media. After being among those who dressed to the nines for last year's Durban July, the Influencer and DJ Sithelo Shozi showed up with an elegant look. Actress Pearl Thusi attended this year's Durban July dressed by the well-known designer Gert Johan Coetzee, shining her way in this star-studded affair.

Actress Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram. Coetzee explained how he brought to life Thusi’s and Lerato Kganyago’s dresses and mentioned why it was important for him to make them. "I think everything that I create in any way, I always aim to make it out of this world. So it was a really fitting thing for me. But what I wanted to do was take African fashion into space. I played much with metallics because I really wanted to go down to the roots of me as a designer," said Coetzee. Popular DJ Lamiez Holworthy, real name Lamiez Mischa Miriam Holworthy-Morule, also dazzled in a silver maxi dress.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Instagram. Popular stars such as DJ Tira and actor Clement Maosa also showed up in their sophisticated suites. DJ Tira. Picture: Instagram. Actor Clement Maosa. Picture: Instagram. Lasizwe Dambuza did not get the applause that he received last year after revealing his red-carpet look. YouTuber and Content creator Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram. Content creator Mihlali Ndamase and media personality Nandi Madida also made a statement on the red carpet.