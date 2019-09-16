In this file picture, pupils from Pretoria School for Cerebral Palsied, Physically and Learning Disabled Learners and New Hope School sit in their newly donated wheelchairs from Little Miracles Development Centre. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Most of the country’s 848 ordinary schools declared fit to enrol learners with disabilities are not functional for this purpose, leaving thousands of children who need to access them with nowhere to go. Conditions at these institutions are so dire that the Department of Basic Education has asked provinces to suspend their designation as full-service schools for the next three years.

The Star has seen a circular in which the director-general Mathanzima Mweli requests provinces to suspend the designation.

This “temporary” suspension was intended to ensure that all 848 schools declared as full-service schools were “adequately capacitated to fulfil their roles and responsibilities”.

Mweli said that the schools were found to be dysfunctional by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, whose team conducted the audit.

Inclusion of learners with disabilities in ordinary schools was viewed to be crucial to ensure they also had a fair chance to obtain an education.

A 2015 Human Rights Watch report titled “Complicit in Exclusion”, said over 500000 children with disabilities in South Africa were out of school. These children were forced to stay at home because ordinary schools would not take them, citing their disabilities.

The department has since 2001 - and as part of its inclusive education policy - been converting ordinary schools to full-service institutions. In 2014/15, the department channelled R400million towards this project.

Makwetu’s findings could be seen as an indication that the public education authorities failed to ensure the functionality of full-service schools.

“The auditor-general recently found that most designated full-service schools were not functioning effectively,” said Mweli in the circular.

“In most instances designation was not followed up with processes to resource, convert and build the capacity of the designated schools to enable them to fulfil their roles and responsibilities.”

Inclusive Education SA (IESA), which campaigns for the education rights of learners with disabilities, said this was a right move given the unsatisfactory conditions of full-service schools.

But activist Silomo Khumalo said: “It is outrageous that it has taken three years for the department to wake up It has been wasting the lives of scores of children with disabilities in its failure to effectively implement the Inclusive Education Policy.”