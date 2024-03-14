Early detection of glaucoma crucial and is key to preventing blindness occurring in elderly

This week, on March 16, World Glaucoma Week comes to an end after activists, awareness campaigns, patients living with glaucoma, celebrated and raised awareness about the disease. This year’s theme was “Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World”.

The World Glaucoma Association (WGA), with its initiative: World Glaucoma Week, defines glaucoma as a “chronic, progressive disorder of the optic nerve that produces characteristic visual field damage”. The disease is incurable, irreversible and does not portray any symptoms; hence, it’s the secondary cause of blindness. WGA reported that an estimated 80 million people were living with the disease, while 50% were unaware they are living with glaucoma. Some 111.8 million of the world’s population is expected to be diagnosed with glaucoma by 2040.

WGA also wrote that the numbers of people living with glaucoma while being unaware may be higher in underdeveloped countries of the 50% mentioned, because of the lack and access to quality healthcare. Therefore, the South African Optometric Association (SAOA) stated early and regular eye, and optic nerve check-ups encourage early diagnosis and treatment of the disease. It also delays progression, especially since the disease is asymptomatic in its early stages – does not show symptoms. “… The prompt diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma can prevent needless vision-impairment. However, so many are unaware they have the disease, or may not have access to much needed care,” said SAOA president, Nivien Subramany.

SAOA reported that as the world ages, one in 200 people, aged 40, have glaucoma, and the number rises to one in eight, aged 80 years. In support, the Glaucoma Research Foundation added people who were at high risk of being diagnosed with glaucoma include: adults over the age of 60, when the disease is hereditary; people with eye pressure (intraocular pressure); and, individuals with a thin cornea. Thus, Subramany explained, the organisation had been working for more than a decade to raise global awareness on the prevention, regular eye check-ups and early detection of glaucoma to delay blindness under its campaign “The world is bright, save your sight”.