For the winner of the Eastgate Look of Fashion, becoming Miss South Africa is just a step away.

The pageant, held annually at the shopping mall, fast tracks the winner to the semi-final interview rounds of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Bryoni Govender, a 21-year-old beauty, won the pageant on Saturday after a month of preparation.

CROWNED: Mishka Kramer (2nd Princess), Bryoni Govender (winner) and Michelle Moolman (1st Princess) Picture: Kevin McLennan



She follows in the footsteps of Bokang Montjane and Marilyn Ramos, two former Miss SA's who won the pageant in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Montjane, who is married to Bafana Bafana player Siphiwe Tshabalala, went on to win Miss South Africa after being fast tracked from the shopping mall pageant.

Entries into the competition ran from August 12 to August 27, with scouts searching the mall for women who stood out from the crowd. The criteria required the ladies to be between the ages of 17 and 25.

After 500 entries, the final 12 competed for the grand prize at the Strelitzia Court at the mall on Saturday.

Govender also walked away with the Miss Hair title. Her second princess Mishka Kramer won Miss Personality. Michelle Moolman walked away with the first princess crown.

SUNSHINE SONG: Lira opened the show with her songs. Picture: Kevin McLennan



Govender, who described herself as dynamic and determined said she was completely overwhelmed by the win.

"My mind is racing and I'm just so excited and looking forward to the journey ahead. I think it will really hit me later on tonight when I'm in bed to say- Ok you have won!," she said.

Govender said she started pageants when she was 14 and Miss SA was a long term goal of hers.

"I believe there is no better time than now. This is really the biggest sign for me to do it. I'm 21 so I think it's the perfect time for me."

Guests included Isibaya actress Mampho Brescia, former Miss SA and radio personality Bridget Masinga and Bokang Montjane.

FAMOUS FACES: Mampho Brescia, Bridget Masinga and Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala. Picture: Kevin McLennan



Judges for the pageant included media personalities Poppy Ntshongwana and Shashi Naidoo. Actress Jay Anstey was also a judge. Songstress Lira was one of three musicians who provided the entertainment for the day.

Govender walks away with prizes that include an all-expenses paid trip overseas to participate in an international pageant.

