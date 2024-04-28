EFF advert gives voters something to ponder as elections draw near

With less than 32 days to the country’s national and provincial elections, the EFF has caused a stir on social media with the release of its much-awaited advert. Released over the weekend, the one-minute and 30-seconds clip tagged Vuka Vela Vote starts off by listing the many problems plaguing the country, from corrupt activities, money laundering and power cuts to millions lost in tenders and President Cyril Ramaphosa being accused of corruption.

It then asks South Africans for how long they are going to continue to complain about the same things such as joblessness and unemployment. The adverts goes on to show harrowing scenes of shacks burning, and how people have normalised complaining about the dark, while in the dark. “They promised free education in 1994. Thirty years later all they’ve delivered is a corrupt NSFAS and a broken education system. On May 29 election day vote EFF.”

This was accompanied by flashbacks of news reports showing students lining corridors and sleeping on university grounds due to lack of accommodation. “Choose jobs, choose land, fight against load shedding, Vuka Vela Vote,” the narrator urges. The advert ends with scenes of Commander-In-Chief (CIC) Julius Malema speaking at the FNB Stadium in Soweto where the party held its 10th anniversary on the ascending platform.