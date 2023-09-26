Johannesburg - Today, Johannesburg's popular road, William Nicol Drive, was officially renamed Winnie Mandela Drive after officials unveiled the name change. The EFF says it has successfully fought for the renaming of the road through a motion that was approved by the City of Johannesburg Council.

This momentous day also coincides with the struggle icon’s birthday, which is on September 26, 1936. The party further highlights that it has always held Madikizela-Mandela’s name in the highest regard, marking two years since the unveiling of the EFF Headquarters, named the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House. “The EFF sends its revolutionary birthday wishes to a struggle stalwart and mother of the nation, Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Mama, in honour of your resilience and courage against the oppressive apartheid regime, the EFF has successfully fought for the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive through a motion that was approved by the City of Johannesburg Council. The unveiling of the renamed drive will occur today. Long live the undying spirit of Mama Winnie Mandela. Long live.”

“The EFF has consistently held Mama Winnie's memory in the highest regard, as today also marks the second anniversary of the official opening of our headquarters, the Winnie Madikizela Mandela House, the nerve centre of the revolution in pursuit of economic freedom.” The ANC says Madikizela-Mandela was a towering and prominent South African anti-apartheid activist and political figure. “She was a key leader in the ANC who played a vital role in the struggle against apartheid. Mama Winnie was known for her fearless determination and unwavering commitment to the fight for equality and prosperity for all in South Africa. Faced with persecution, imprisonment, and hardship during her activism, she remained resolute in her determination to contribute to the building of a just society. Her life and legacy continue to inspire many as a symbol of resistance and resilience in the greater selfie antenna for the many.”