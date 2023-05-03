EFF cries foul over Bapedi Royal House land invasions earmarked for a palace

Johannesburg - Land invasions have come back to haunt the EFF in Limpopo. The party is discouraging illegal invaders from occupying royal land belonging to the Bapedi Royal House in Mohlaletsi Village.

A group of invaders has taken ownership of the piece of land in the village that has been earmarked for the development of a mall and a palace, without following the proper procedure. On Monday, the EFF, which has gained popularity by encouraging people, including illegal immigrants, to do land grabs, cried foul over its own policy. It is reported that SAPS members were part of the group of men who spilt goat's blood and ate the goat meat after the illegal trespassers gained entry to the land and used graders and TLBs to clear the area. They then erected illegal structures.

"What is more appalling is that the invaders slaughtered a goat, spilt blood on the land, and even shared food with members of the SAPS from Appel police station. It is a clear sign that the police from the police station in question are in cahoots with these criminals," said EFF provincial spokesperson Tshilidzi Maraga. Maraga said the party was concerned about the act of criminality on land that belonged to the royal household. "This act of criminality is a serious cause for concern as the invaded site has been earmarked for future developments, including the building of the palace and a shopping centre for the community.