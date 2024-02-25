EFF extends sympathies to ANC, deceased’s families following bus crash

The EFF has conveyed its condolences to the ANC and the families of the nine party members who lost their lives in a tragic bus crash on Saturday. The bus that was carrying the ANC members from the party’s election manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban overturned and claimed at least nine members.

The horrific incident occurred on the R33 near Paulpietersburg, in KwaZulu-Natal. Following the tragic accident, the EFF expressed its deepest condolences to the party and family members of the deceased and said that in this period of elections it's important to show humanity and empathy. “It is a painful moment for not only the ANC and its membership, but for all South Africans, as those who passed away did so returning from expressing their support for their political party, and after expressing their democratic will at a political event,” the EFF said in a statement.

In addition, the EFF said that it is mourning with the leadership of the ANC, the membership, and all the families of the deceased, and hopes their souls rest in perfect and eternal peace. Earlier on Sunday, a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATjoints) report by national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “Eight people have so far been confirmed dead and scores injured. Those that are injured have been taken to various hospitals in the area for medical care.” The KZN Department of Transport said in a statement that nine people had been declared dead.

Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was saddened by the loss of life after a successful ANC manifesto launch. “After such a hugely successful rally in Moses Mabhida, we are now waking up to such painful news. We have however already deployed a team on the scene which is already at work with all law enforcement agencies,” Hlomuka said. “The investigation has already started, and we are already in touch with the bus owner. Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, condition of the bus, weather during the times of the accident, and the condition of the driver,” he said

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to all the affected families and speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries,” Hlomuka said. Furthermore, the KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha said paramedics were faced with an overwhelming number of patients who were hysterical and frightened. “Paramedics found that four patients had sustained critical injuries, 22 patients had sustained serious injuries, and 28 patients had sustained minor injuries,” he said.