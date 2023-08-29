EFF feels replacing 210 ‘lazy deadwoods’ won’t cause rift in the party

Johannesburg - The EFF said its hardline stance against 210 of its office-bearers would not create any animosity among its members. The party’s central command team (CCT) called for their resignation, or more disciplinary processes against them.

EFF leader Julius Malema said during a press briefing in Kempton Park on Sunday, after a CCT meeting, that he had no time for lazy staff who failed to raise money and transport its members to the 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium last month. He said these members had been informed to tender their resignations with immediate effect. He said they were given enough time to raise the funds to transport their members to the anniversary celebrations, which took place on July 29. He said that the party had more than 1 200 public representatives in different leadership roles across the country, including MPs and councillors.

“We have more than 1 200 public representatives, and we are removing 210. We remain with the 990 good members of the EFF – the servants of the people, who are ready to respond to the call at any time. “Don’t tell me about the lazy deadwoods. I have no time for deadwood. I have no time for staff riders who have no capacity. Whether they have been with us for too long or not, it means nothing if they can’t perform a simple task,” he said. Last month, the EFF announced that 439 of its members, including MPs, members of provincial legislatures, and councillors, were banned from attending the party’s anniversary rally at FNB Stadium.

The party announced that it would be taking disciplinary action against them Malema said they were all informed to resign from their respective posts with immediate effect. “We thought this was the best political intervention because those comrades were affected by this decision. They will remain with their membership if they so wish,” Malema said.

“Failure to comply with this directive will lead to all of those members being charged and suspended with immediate effect, and the national disciplinary committee will take the process forward.” Malema said some leaders were given the opportunity to make representations on why they should continue serving in their positions. Some of the councillors from the Eastern Cape are said to have not been paid by their municipalities for months. He said the decision would not affect the party as it was based on the party’s constitution.

“Removing them from positions and having them within the organisation is part of rehabilitation.” Among those on the initial list are Vusi Khoza, Brenda Mathebula and Slindile Luthuli. The party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said the party was bigger than any individual.

“The EFF is a big organisation, and it will outlive all of us. The president is doing extremely well. He is a very decisive, focused, inspirational and persuasive leader. “The organisation is growing, and since we participated in the first election, the party has taken on a life of its own. “The student structure has 43 000 members. The organisation is far bigger than all of us,” Shivambu said.

According to the party, the recall would affect MPs, members of legislatures, mayors and councillors who failed in their mandate to arrange buses to the anniversary celebrations. “This resolution is in line with section 14, subsection 9 of the EFF constitution, which says the CCT has the power to recall any deployees of the organisation from any position, including deployment as public representatives. “The CCT further resolved to remove from elected structures all leaders who failed to organise transport and pay for the 10th anniversary celebrations,” Malema said.