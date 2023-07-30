EFF lauded for impacting SA’s political landscape after filling FNB stadium

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has been lauded for shaking up the political sphere, having filled the FNB stadium on Saturday when marking the party's 10th anniversary. Dubbed the "festival of the poorest of the poor", the EFF celebrated a decade of "unbroken struggle", attracting thousands of EFF supporters from across the country.

Massive applause has been flooding social media from other political leaders who have openly congratulated him for the impact he has made in the past few years. Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng is among those who have lauded the EFF for its presence in politics as the party celebrates its 10th birthday. Mamokhethi shared a post on Twitter about the party’s immeasurable impact, extending her birthday wishes to the party.

"Today, I choose to celebrate the young people who dare to effect positive change in our country. Love them or hate them, the @EFFSouthAfrica has significantly impacted SA's political landscape for the greater good. On this momentous occasion, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the @EFFSouthAfrica. "Thank you for your contribution to South Africa's political landscape. As you progress, mature, and evolve, may you commit to integrity amidst the complexities of politics. May you continue being catalysts for constructive transformation. Continue being unwavering advocates for the most vulnerable within society." Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane hailed the party for advocating for progress, reform, and the betterment of society.

"Over the past decade, your party has consistently advocated for progress, reform, and the betterment of our society. Through your tireless efforts, you have helped shape policy, championed the rights of individuals, and strived to bridge divides for the collective good of our nation. Congratulations." said Mkhwebane. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who attended the rally, posted, "Congratulations to EFF. Wishing the party all the best for the next 10 years. Parties, churches, civil society, trade unions, and all organisations need to work together to serve the people. A divided country will never bring peace, stability, and prosperity to its citizens." Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane also congratulated the party.

"Congratulations to the EFF for turning ten. It is a notable accomplishment, and the party has made a mark in South African politics." Esteemed thespian Sello Maake-KaNcube also shared his thoughts on social media. "Politics aside, what @Julius_S_Malema has done is to show that not a very negative is really a negative in your life. When the ANC closed its doors to him, God was pushing him towards a bigger goal, which he may not have realised should he have stayed in someone else's shadow.

"Congratulations to the EFF South Africa, and may this be a lesson to everyone who is struggling with having been rejected at some point in their life! You can always rise above what may seem like a rejection or downfall." The birthday also brought more than 40 local artists from varied musical backgrounds who graced the stage, keeping supporters entertained. These include Black Motion, Ihashi Elimhlophe, Spikiri, Alaska, Boohle, Bethusile, Nomfundoh, Mlindo The Vocalist, Bobbly Blanco, and Daliwonga. Uncle Vinny, Makhadzi, Young Stunna, Mellow and Sleazy, Duma Ntando, Dr Tumi, and Heavy K, among many others.