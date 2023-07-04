EFF leaders slam ANCYL president Collen Malatji for careless comments about Malema

Johannesburg - EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo and other EFF supporters have reacted strongly against newly elected ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji, who on Monday took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema. On Monday, while addressing members of the media at a briefing held at Luthuli House, Malatji said Malema was booted out of the ANC due to ill-discipline. He added that the EFF was a cult organisation where the most educated leaders were not allowed to speak.

Malatji said Malema violated the constitution of the ANC, which is why he was given the boot. This weekend, ANCYL delegates elected Malatji as their first president in eight years, entrusting him with the responsibility of embarking on a journey of renewal and revival for the embattled youth structure. Malatji added that Malema, who served as ANCYL president between 2008 and 2012, was fired due to ill-discipline as he “violated the constitution of the party before he was expelled from the ANC in 2012.

“Here in the ANC, you are allowed to bring your books; that is why we have policy conferences and meetings, and we even went further during the local government elections to open our candidates to our communities,” he said. He said the ANC was clear on how to deal with ill-discipline and would continue to do so should there be any troublemakers within the party. However, on social media, Malatji was lambasted for seeking to involve the EFF in their matters when he should be outlining the renewal path of the once glorious structure.

Thambo said the media was to blame for creating confusion within the country’s political space. “The media in South Africa is equally to blame for creating these factory faults in politics. We should ask, why is SA media so invested in finding a challenger for Julius Malema? Every few months, they manufacture a new challenger for one man. Why?” he asked. EFF’s student command leader Sihle Lonzi fired back at Malatji, saying his comments were nothing but hot air made by yet another “ANC fool”.