EFF mourns tragic loss of campaigner Lekometse Monama in Limpopo accident

Monama was affixing an election poster to a pole, when an exposed wire led to a fatal accident.
Malema honoured Monama’s dedication and bravery as a member of the movement.
He extended his sympathy to Monama’s loved ones, pledging continued support and solidarity.
“We have lost a brave and dedicated member of our movement. My heart goes out to his loved ones. Please accept my sincere condolences. Your family will always be my family and we will always be there for them,“ said Malema.
Monama’s funeral arrangements have been scheduled for May 10 in Ga-Rakgwedi, Nebo village, Limpopo.
The Star