EFF recalls more than 210 public representatives after the party’s disciplinary process

Johannesburg - The EFF have parted ways with more than 210 office-bearers after the party’s disciplinary process found against them. EFF leader Julius Malema said on Sunday that the public has been informed that these representatives have all been informed to tender their resignation from their posts after they failed to organise transport for supporters to the party’s 10th anniversary rally in July, despite having enough time to raise the funds to transport their members to the anniversary celebrations, which took place at FNB Stadium on July 29.

The EFF fired 210 of its public representatives who failed to organise transport for supporters to the party’s tenth anniversary rally. Malema said the party has more than 1 200 public representatives in different leadership roles across the country, including members of Parliament and councillors. “We have more than 1 200 public representatives, and we are removing 210. We remain with the 990 good members of the EFF. The servants of the people who are ready to respond to the call at any time. Don’t tell me about the lazy deadwoods. I have no time for deadwood. I have no time for staff riders who have no capacity. Whether they have been with us for too long or not, it means nothing if they can’t perform a simple task," he said.

Last month, the EFF announced that 439 of its members, including MPs, members of provincial legislatures and councillors, were banned from attending the party’s anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium. The party announced that it would be taking disciplinary action against them, adding that these members were given enough time to raise the funds for transport. Malema, who was addressing the EFF presser on the outcomes of the CCT (central command team) finding at the Premier Hotel, OR Tambo, Kempton Park, said the CCT resolved to recall all the affected representatives.

He said they were all informed to resign from their respective posts with immediate effect. “We thought this was the best political intervention, because those comrades were affected by this decision. They will remain with their membership if they so wish,” Malema said. “Failure to comply with this directive will lead to all of those members being charged and suspended with immediate effect, and the national disciplinary committee will take the process forward.”