Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the investigation into Mala Mala has not happened because she was still waiting for a written request from Parliament. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco

Johannesburg - Plans to launch a forensic investigation into the country’s shockingly expensive Mala Mala land deal have come to nought. Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has simply blamed this on not being sent a letter requesting the probe.

The minister said the investigation into Mala Mala, a five-star game reserve in Mpumalanga, bought for R1.12billion for black communities in 2013 following their successful land claim, has not happened because she was still waiting for a written request from Parliament.

The portfolio committee on rural development and land reform decided in June that Nkoana-Mashabane must institute a forensic investigation.

The decision was widely welcomed at the time. Reacting to it, NGO Corruption Watch said: “The next step is for Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to ensure that the forensic audit into Mala Mala goes ahead, so that corruption, whether past or present, can be exposed.”

Eyebrows were raised when former Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti suddenly entered the purchase deal with multimillionaire Michael Rattray in 2013.

At the time, the government was challenging Rattray’s proposed price of R751 737-million.

The government had convinced both the Land Claims Court and high court that the price was excessive.

The matter headed to the Constitutional Court when Nkwinti agreed on paying R1.12bn.

Replying to written questions in Parliament recently, Nkoana-Mashabane said she received advice that the committee had to ask her in writing to initiate the forensic investigation after taking its decision.

“No forensic investigation has been undertaken.

“The committee at a meeting on June 13, 2018, mentioned that I should institute a forensic investigation into Mala Mala,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

“The acting director-general indicated at the meeting that the committee’s request for the forensic investigation be directed to the department in writing. I have not yet received written communication on the matter.”

Nkoana-Mashabane was responding to a question posed by EFF MP Sam Matiase. She said the R1.12bn fee was “inclusive of improvements”.

Phumuzile Ngwenya-Mabila, chairperson of the land portfolio committee, confirmed to The Star that no letter has been sent to Nkoana-Mashabane. But it was incorrect of the minister not to initiate the probe due to not being sent a letter, said Ngwenya-Mabila.

“That does not mean that the minister should not institute an investigation. People of Mala Mala have written to the department,” she said.

“The minister was supposed to intervene irrespective of a letter from the committee.”

Matiase accused the ANC of abusing its domination in the committee to delay the probe. “The delaying tactic is a result of the ANC’s unwillingness to get to the bottom of Mala Mala land deal,” said Matiase.

The Star