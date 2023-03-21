EFF says the suspension of load shedding is a testament to the success of the shutdown

Johannesburg - The EFF has expressed gratitude to all South Africans who showed up and heeded their call for the national shutdown, which happened nationwide on Monday. Thanking people who rallied behind the shutdown was EFF leader Julius Malema, who revealed that the testament to the success of the national shutdown was that Eskom was able to suspend load shedding due to lower-than-anticipated demand for electricity.

The shutdown was to speak out against high levels of crime, gender-based violence, unemployment, load shedding, and the lack of service delivery in South Africa. On the eagerly-awaited day of the march, the majority of buses and taxis did not fully operate as the malls, shopping centres, and taxi ranks were empty in most areas. Trucks that usually transport the minerals of this country to the harbours were at a standstill, and numerous fuel stations were not operational.

Leading demonstrations in the city of Johannesburg was deputy president Floyd Shivambu, while secretary general Marshall Dlamini led protests in eThekwini. The national chairperson, Veronica Mente led demonstrations in the City of Cape Town, while the deputy secretary general Poppy Mailola led the protests in Kimberley and the treasurer general Omphile Maotwe led the demonstrations in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. "The EFF held protests across the length and breadth of the country, calling for the return of electricity and the immediate resignation of the imperialist puppet President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. From midnight, the clarion call was answered, and masses headed to the streets, particularly the youth.

"The day was marked by protests across the nation, key of which were led by the officials of the EFF. The president and commander in chief, Julius Malema led demonstrations in the City of Tshwane, culminating in a sit-in outside the official residence of Ramaphosa, Mahlamba-Ndlopfu. "All of these protests were not only successful but were not marked by a single incident of violence, despite the massive fear-mongering by the state. "The most damage was actually done by trigger-happy police and the state itself, which has needlessly spent R166 562 058 on a month-long deployment of the army," it said.