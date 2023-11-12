EFF slams ANCYL over a media release issued hours after Standard Bank apologised

The EFF has lambasted the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) for issuing a press release calling out the party, hours after Standard Bank set the record straight about proof of payment (POP) by the Red Berets to AfriForum. The EFF said the ANCYL embarrassed itself when it released a statement on a matter which Standard Bank had already clarified, that the EFF POPs of R316 000 are legitimate and not fraudulent.

“We were not surprised, though, because this current crop of ANCYL leaders is characterised by a group of illiterate individuals who were imposed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. The only thing they know is to drink alcohol and demand ministerial positions,” said the president of the EFF Student Command, Sihle Lonzi. He said the ANCYL had no identity of its own, and no revolutionary programme and agenda for young people in South Africa. Lonzi said the date of the ANCYL’s statement was even incorrect.

“They ought to apologise for their ignorance and sheer foolishness. “We expect all those who were engaged in defaming and participating in the defaming of the EFF to apologise,” said Lonzi. The bank said it gave an erroneous response to AfriForum after the organisation received the documents last week.

“Standard Bank confirms that the documentation circulating in the media, whilst on an outdated template, reflects genuine transactions which are not fraudulent,” the bank said. “Standard Bank denies having confirmed that any proofs of payment in relation to transactions were doctored.” The bank said it was investigating the matter and apologised to the EFF.

AfriForum had claimed that the EFF had sent fraudulent proofs of payment. But Standard Bank said all transactions that had been questioned by AfriForum were genuine. The payments by the EFF to AfriForum were for 2017 legal fees for a cost order on the land invasion case.

AfriForum said the proof of payment appeared to be falsified, but this has been denied by Standard Bank. Yesterday, the lobby group confirmed dropping a private prosecution case against the EFF amid announcing plans to investigate the party over alleged fraudulent proof of payment. The group posted the POP on social media platform X.

ANCYL’s media release was issued about 12 hours after the bank’s apology. ANCYL spokesperson Zama Khanyase, speaking to The Star yesterday, said: “We maintain condemning the alleged funding they receive from illegal establishments such as illegal mining magnets, drug lords and illicit cigarette kingpins. All political parties who claim to represent the interests of citizens of this country cannot accept funding received from criminal activities.” In the media statement on Friday, the structure said the falsification of proof of payments, as exposed by the Private Prosecution Unit, was not a mere act of desperation but a calculated move by the EFF to cover its tracks.