The EFF in Ekurhuleni has welcomed the retainment of its Mayoral Committee (MMCs) appointments by the newly elected executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. The EFF’s provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, retained as the city’s MMC for finance, said the continuity of these MMCs was crucial in maintaining stable local governance, which directly influenced the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

“Kgopelo Hollo’s move is the sole change in this term’s line-up, marking a strategic shift to fortify the department of Human Settlements. “The EFF remains steadfast in its commitment to building upon the positive changes initiated in previous terms to foster stability and enhance service delivery in Ekurhuleni. “Our experienced MMCs are poised to leverage their deep-rooted dedication and understanding of community needs to significantly improve the lives of Ekurhuleni’s residents.

“We encourage the people of Ekurhuleni to continue their active engagement and collaboration with the EFF-led People’s Government to ensure community-centric service delivery that benefits everyone in the city. “We urge the people of Gauteng to vote for the EFF on May 29 as it is the only political organisation with a plan that guarantees uninterrupted access to water, electricity and all basic services,“ Dunga said. ActionSA Caucus leader Siyanda Makhubo said while his party welcomed Xakaza’s mayoral committee, they took exception to the re-appointment of Dunga.

“Of significance is the appoint of Cllr Dunga of the EFF as MMC for Finance, who for more than a year has plunged the city’s financial health into crisis levels, rendering the city to be unable to pay service providers, collapsing service delivery in the process. “We also note that the ANC in Ekurhuleni has been forced to appoint EFF MMCs as a result of Panyaza Lesufi’s quest to cling on to power following the May 29 elections as the ANC looks set to lose its majority thereby counting on the EFF to keep him as premier,” Makhubo added. The current developments in the city made it clear that a vote for the EFF was indeed a vote for the ANC, even at the cost of service delivery for residents, he said.

“ActionSA will continue being an effective and constructive opposition in council and hold this ANC-led administration accountable.” The motion of no confidence against the former mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was sponsored by ActionSA. The following are the appointed EFF members:

* Thembi Msane, MMC for Energy, Water and Sanitation * Nkululeko Dunga, MMC for Finance * Leshaka Manamela, MMC for Environment and Waste Management