EFF will not stop SRD grants but will give more to those with qualifications

EFF Leader Julius Malema has told EFF supporters and the people of Ward 71, Shall Cross in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, that the Red Berets will not stop the R350 social distress grants but will go a step further and give more according to one’s qualifications. Malema, who was leading a voter registration campaign in Durban on Saturday, told the media that KwaZulu-Natal is important as it has a big voters roll.

He told party supporters in Durban that the ANC had lied to voters that should the ANC lose power, they will not get their social grants. This comes after a recent utterance by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was quoted as saying the grants will end if the ruling party losses power. EFF members during the final weekend of registration on Saturday in Soweto. | Timothy Bernard Independent Newspapers “If EFF gets into power, it is going to take over Sassa. You will no longer get your R350. You will no longer get your social grant. That is a lie. It is a pure lie. We as the EFF are not going to stop the R350 grant. We are going to pay you according to your qualification. If you do not have matric, you will get the R350. From matric upwards, you will get R2 000,” he said. For those with a degree and Honours, Malema said they will each receive R5 000 and R 6 000, respectively.