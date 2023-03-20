EFF’s national shutdown paints SA red, bringing the country to a standstill

Johannesburg – The highly anticipated EFF Shutdown is finally in effect in all corners of the country after months of making calls to take to the streets against pressing issues prevalent in South Africa. The prolonged power outages and high electricity tariffs were among the matters that the party has been vocal about.

As different large groups match the streets, The Star has also caught sight of postcards calling for the president’s resignation. EFF members gather at Church Square for the national shutdown. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA) The EFF urged its members and those who wish to participate in the national shutdown to demand immediate action. “The EFF calls on all its members and all who will participate in the national shutdown protest to come out in full force on Monday, March 20, 2023, without fear. This historic protest action must be executed everywhere in defence and within the confines of our democratic Constitution.

“We call on all protesters to be careful of agent provocateurs who will try and hijack or undermine this protest action by engaging in any form of violence. EFF members march through Hillbrow singing songs and encouraging bystanders to join in as they sit down on main intersections. Picture: Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency “No one, not even the police, has the right to undermine a peaceful demonstration or protest. Thus, we call on all protesters of the national shutdown to defend themselves from anyone who provokes them with violence. “Police have a constitutional duty to protect protesters from any possible provocation and should always act with restraint when dealing with protesters,” the party said.