Ekurhuleni Disaster Management urges residents to be alert amid persistent rainfall

Johannesburg - Persistent rainfall being experienced around the City of Ekurhuleni since Sunday is anticipated to continue, according to a South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast. Floods can occur with little warning, or develop slowly during the rain and even after it has ceased, in the low-lying areas. City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (Dems) has cautioned residents to consider personal safety, pets’ safety, livestock safety and the safety of their personal belongings and properties. Emergency services rescue teams are ready for any eventualities that may emanate due to the weather, and are ready to protect and save lives at risk, said William Ntladi, Dems district manager media liaison. Across the city there are known low-lying bridges and residential areas which occasionally flood during rain. Those known areas are closely monitored for any eventualities.

“Such wet, rainy conditions contribute detrimentally to the safety of motorists, pedestrians and residents in general. Individual lives are accidentally lost due to poor driving conditions and lack of safety considerations.

“Both motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to be cautious when approaching low-lying bridges. They shouldn’t drive through or walk across when the road surface is submerged under the water. Road users should use alternative routes if in doubt,” Ntladi said.

He also warned about walking along pipelines.

“Many pedestrians walk along pipelines that cross rivers. The pipelines are not bridges.

“This is a dangerous practice as pipeline surfaces are slippery. Slipping and falling into the flooded stream is always possible. It is better take the longer, safer route around,” he added.

People living in low-lying areas should always be on high alert as possible flooding may occur. Monitoring of rising water levels should be a point of consideration and possible evacuation to higher spots.

Additional safety tips to consider:

Make sure roadworthy.

Keep to the speed limit and safe following distance.

Do not use communication devices such as cellphones while driving. Monitor weather alerts on radio and television.

Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water, water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and crash.

Where possible, pedestrians/ members of the public should avoid contact with any flood water. The water may be contaminated with raw sewage, oil or other dangerous substances, and may also be charged with electricity from fallen power lines.

Avoid building residential structures in low lying areas.

Don’t dump or litter: it blocks the draining systems around the city. Consequently, water builds up and unnecessarily puts lives and property at high risk.

Perimeter wall fencing without base drain systems prevents water from running freely out of the yard and as a result individual houses experience flooding.

City of Ekurhuleni Call Centre number: (011) 458 0911,

Land Line toll free number: 10177 Cell-Phone toll free number: 112