Ekurhuleni Municipality calls for responsible election postering amid election build up

WITH political parties in full swing gearing up for the national and provincial elections taking place in less than 45 days, the City of Ekurhuleni has cautioned parties to ensure compliance and responsible postering. The City’s Planning Department’s Outdoor Advertising unit has announced that political parties contesting the elections were exempted from tariffs and application fees with regards to the erection of election posters, however, there were guidelines that still had to be adhered to.

The City said with regards to election posters political parties were to ensure that these were affixed to electrical lights by means of a suitable cord, with no metal clamps or wires to be used, for no posters to be nailed to trees or used to advertise a commercial event. The posters were also to be placed at least 50 metres away from an intersection, with the number of permitted posters per post restricted to three. A maximum of four posters will be allowed per post only if situated on the road island, and median back to back.

According to the municipality, no individual or group is allowed to tamper with any of the displayed material of another political party with regards to the elections; or to tamper with any of the City’s assets and properties such as bridges, fencing, walls or buildings to display material related to the elections. “The City condemns such behaviour and any individual or group responsible for such will be reported to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) as well as the SAPS for further action.” The City further requested contesting independent candidates and political parties to ensure their election campaigns were flighted on billboards that were approved in line with the by-laws, with posts to be removed by all parties by June 12 at the latest.

The IEC’s Boitumelo Monaki said issues relating to the hanging of posters, were determined by each respective municipality which could also fine whoever contravened the by-laws. “The municipality will take action against a political party based on their by-laws. And where it is proven that another party contravened the Electoral Code of Conduct by destroying, removing or defacing posters of other parties, is guilty of a criminal offence and can be fined or sent to prison for up to 10 years. “Political parties that breach the code can be fined up to R200 000, or have to give up the party’s election deposit; be stopped from working in an area; have their votes in an area cancelled, or even have their party registration cancelled,” Monaki explained.