Eldorado Park gang leader Farouk Meyer’s family demands justice after he was shot dead

Johannesburg - The family of a well-known Eldorado Park businessman and gang leader, Farouk Meyer, is demanding justice after he was shot dead on Monday.

According to witnesses, Meyer was accompanied by another person, who is believed to be Markus Ryan.

The pair were seen reversing out of the driveway of a local store, when a vehicle pulled up behind them and started firing shots.

Meyer then tried to get out of the vehicle to find shelter, while Ryan covered his face with his hands.

Witnesses said Ryan suffered gun shot wounds to three of his fingers and his jaw, while Meyer was shot from behind.

Ryan was declared dead at the scene, and Meyer died a short while later in hospital.

Meyer’s younger sister, who asked for her name to be withheld, said the family was still in shock and that Meyer’s death had hurt them deeply.

“We have lost a king, a brother, father, and grandfather. Farouk was the breadwinner in our home and his children are still as young as 5 years old. We do not know how we will explain what has happened to their father. As adults, we still have so many unanswered questions,” she said.

The sister said the family rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital 10 minutes after they heard about the shooting.

However, when they arrived at the hospital Meyer had already been declared dead.

“Many people might have bad things to say about our brother, but he was a good person and he did not deserve to die in this manner. Our family will only find closure once whoever is responsible for his death is caught and justice is served by the law. The least we deserve is justice for our brother’s life,” she said.

Meyer was expected to be buried on Tuesday at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto.

Local development and economic civil association chairperson Majiet Amiene, who is vocal on matters in the Elorado Park community, told The Star that Meyer would be missed by many in the community.

“Many knew Farouk as a gangster, and someone who was involved in theft and many other crimes, but over the past three years he changed his life completely.

“Farouk started a construction company and joined a political movement to assist people in the community with finding jobs and protecting them from criminals. He will be sadly missed,” said Amiene.

The police are investigating but could not identify any suspects at this stage.

