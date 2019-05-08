Residents in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni, lined up at the local library to make their mark. MPILETSO MOTUMI

Sebenzile Ntshingila and Sibusiso Mlaba are from different parts of Ekurhuleni but share the same ideals. “I am voting ANC because I come from far with it and I have a history with it so I won’t forget where I come from. ANC has been there for a very long time,” said Ntshingila.

The Phumula resident, dressed in a red ANC beret and a Jacob Zuma campaign t-shirt said regardless of the negative publicity the ANC receives,no one was perfect.

Sebenzile Ntshingila is 100% behind ANC. MPILETSO MOTUMI

“There is still an opportunity to give them another chance to rectify their mistakes like anyone else.

ANC did a lot, when I look back at where I came from up until today I say Viva ANC, Viva!”

Mlaba, a Spruitview resident, shared the same opinion.

He said it was an obvious vote for him to go with ANC.

Dressed in a funky black ANC shirt and a leather jacket, Mlaba said his party had a solid plan.

“I believe it is the only party at the moment with a solid plan even though they have had their own challenges in their past. With the new leadership and them taking action I believe even moving forward that principle should apply in any wrong doings that should arise.”

He said with his mark he hoped that the ANC would become speedy when it came to service delivery.

“That is one part committees are crying about and also young people should be involved in parliament 100%. If that can happen we will be really happy.”

The long queues showed that citizens were keen to have their voices heard.

Phumula, a township in Ekurhuleni, had long queues from the early morning. MPILETSO MOTUMI

If it wasn’t constant complaints about the cold weather, residents were discussing the issues they wanted the government to deal with as they waited patiently in the winding queues.

Election Day was a busy one for Ekurhuleni as residents from different parts of the municipality took the time to have their voices heard by making their mark.

In Spruitview, ANC members camped outside the voting stations offering people warm beverages to ease the cold weather. By midday, the dark clouds had brought the rain but citizens kept their places in the queues.

The winding queue in Phumula had residents braving the cold as well as the dust as the electoral station was next to an open field.

Many people in the area chose to go about their day as usual making time to go and vote.

The ANC posters on street poles in Ekurhuleni

Taxis and minivans donned green, gold and black flags on top of their bonnets and others hung by the car windows. Women and men covered their bodies in ANC regalia with a few sticking red EFF posters on their car doors.

In Vosloorus, it was business as usual with ANC gazebos being set up throughout the area. Sunward Park streets had uniform blue DA posters on most street poles.

Whispers about e-tolls and taxes were the order of the day as people sipped on their coffee and breakfast buns to get warmed up, before making their mark for their party of choice.