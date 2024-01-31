Electoral Commission exceeds 27 million voter mark

Having surpassed the historic milestone of registering more than 27 million voters for the upcoming general elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is in high hopes for the second voter registration drive. The announcement was made by the commission during a media briefing in Pretoria earlier today as it detailed their readiness for the upcoming voter registration drive taking place from February 3 to 4.

Commissioner Sy Mamabolo detailed that all 23 303 registration stations were ready to register or check eligible South Africans ahead of the 2024 elections. Registration stations will operate from 8am to 5pm on both days, with as many as 69 718 staff members recruited and trained to assist members of the public. Mamabolo was quick to remind voters of the general rule which had come about as a result of changes to law.

According to the chairperson, the rule which must be kept in mind was that “a person votes only at a voting station where they are registered”, unless they have notified the commission prior. “The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration only if they have first notified the commission by the date which will be regulated by the election timetable.” He said the need for this prior notification had not been required previously. However, due to the change of law, it was made a requirement.