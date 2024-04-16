Electoral Court reserves judgment in Operation Dudula matter

Judgment in the matter between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the Operational Dudula Movement at the Electoral Court has been reserved for Thursday or Friday. The court has indicated that it would provide a ruling before the end of the week.

Operation Dudula has accused the IEC of unfairly excluding it from contesting the elections nationally. On Monday, members of the movement, which indicated its intention to contest the upcoming elections, protested outside the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, where the Electoral Court deliberated over the matter. The case involved four other parties – AriseSA, led by Mpho Dagada; Defenders of the People; Cape Independence Party; and the Independent SA National Civic Organisation – also fighting for their chance to be included on the ballot.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Dagada said it took him a year to collect 60 000 signatures and raise the amount needed to register with the IEC. “RiseSA was on national and provincial ballot. When we enquired why we are not on the regional ballot because there are three ballots, we were told there is an administrative error and we should not even be on the national ballot. “That was when we decided to go on a march to the IEC to try and find out why were we removed without any explanation. We did submit the regional list; they’re saying they did not receive it. The IEC is not fully prepared to deal with the new regulations,” he said.