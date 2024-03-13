Electoral Matters Amendment Bill threatens multiparty democracy, says DA

The DA has rejected what it sees as an attempted money grab by the ANC, after the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday. DA spokesperson on Home Affairs, MP Adrian Roos, said the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill was expected to include amendments resulting from the Electoral Amendment Act 1 of 2023, which allows independent candidates to run in national and provincial elections.

However, Roos said that the law implemented was an attempt at directing more public and donor funds into the ANC’s coffers to help it maintain power. “This is accomplished by adjusting how party funding is allocated to meet their needs, as well as temporarily lifting constraints on maximum donations and reporting criteria to allow them to stuff their couches,” he said. “These amendments have nothing to do with the participation of independent candidates. According to Section 236 of the Constitution, political parties that participate in national and provincial legislative processes must be funded in an equitable and proportional manner.

“Section 236 clearly states that this must be done to improve multiparty democracy. Clause 29 of the bill does just the opposite. “It increases the proportionality of the party funding allocation from 66.6% to 90% while decreasing the equitable distribution from 33.3% to 10%. “The proportional component is divided amongst represented parties based on their share of seats in the relevant legislature, whereas the equitable allocation is distributed equally among all represented parties.

“This has the consequence of an additional R50 million coming to the ANC in the next year alone, while small parties’ income is significantly reduced. As independent representatives are limited to one seat, their allocation would be more than halved.” Roos said a 2017 ANC report on the Political Party Funding Act (the PPFA) stated that “funds should be divided proportionally between parties, largely in line with current practice”. “However, more resources should be directed to the smallest parties in order to support political diversity and prevent the system from favouring incumbents.

“An impact assessment of the PPFA must be undertaken to advise any substantive changes, including funding allocations, in a future Electoral Amendment Bill.” The Parliamentary Legal Service has previously cautioned the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs that should the formula change, it could be found to unfairly discriminate against independent representatives or smaller parties. “The DA will continue to challenge this allocation and press for limits for maximum donations and reporting thresholds to be retained in the interests of fairness to enhance multiparty democracy,” said Roos.