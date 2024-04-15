Electricity minister safe and sound after accident

The Ministry of Electricity has confirmed that Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe and sound after he was allegedly involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the minister’s spokesperson, Tsakane Khambane, Ramokgopa was at the time of the accident, travelling from the North West to Gauteng.

Khambane indicated that the minister escaped unscathed from the accident. It is not clear if the he was on his official or private assignment during the accident. News24 reports that Ramokgopa had been campaigning for the ANC in the province before the May 29 general elections. “The accident involved the car the minister was being driven in, with two protectors and another vehicle.

“All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the minister has been discharged without hospital admission,“ Khambane said. After the incident, Khambane said the minister is recovering and will be back to work soon. “The minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident,“ Khambane said.