ELF-SA gets under way with coalitions ahead of polls

The Collaboration by the Economic Liberators Forum-South Africa (ELF-SA) has become the saving grace for parties unable to make it to the 2024 national ballot set for May 29. During a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, ELF-SA president Hulisani Mani announced that following a meeting with representatives of the Party of Action (POA) over its registration challenges with the Electoral Commission of SA on April 2, a fundamental step had been taken – POA would extend its support to the ELF-SA in the upcoming elections.

As a result of the agreement, Mani said, all POA members were urged to engage in a joint campaign programme in support of the ELF-SA, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring a vibrant and inclusive democratic process in South Africa. “ELF-SA embraces, with gratitude, the decision of POA to partner with us thus far, solidifying our standing among the political parties vying for representation in Parliament. Rest assured we are ready to make a meaningful impact in the forthcoming election, representing a fresh perspective and innovative idea to the electorate.” Mani took the opportunity to welcome Limpopo activist and former ANC Youth League member Rinae Sengani to the party’s national executive committee, whom he said would bring a wealth of experience from various levels of engagements within the structure.