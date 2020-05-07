eNCA suspends Jane Dutton and Xoli Mngambi for voicing personal views on cigarette ban

News channel eNCA has suspended two of its senior anchors in a move that makes them the first casualties of the economic war pitting business against the government over the lockdown regulations.

eNCA allegedly told staff on Wednesday that Jane Dutton and Xoli Mngambi had been suspended after the two anchors voiced their personal views on the cigarette ban that the government had decided to uphold, under Level 4 of the lockdown regulations.

The news readers accused Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma of undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The anchors’ attack on Dlamini Zuma came a day after she announced that particular lockdown measures would remain in place, including the ban on tobacco sales.

Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson Khusela Diko, dismissed claims that Dlamini Zuma, who is also a member of the National Command Council, had overruled him.