eNCA suspends Jane Dutton and Xoli Mngambi for voicing personal views on cigarette ban
eNCA allegedly told staff on Wednesday that Jane Dutton and Xoli Mngambi had been suspended after the two anchors voiced their personal views on the cigarette ban that the government had decided to uphold, under Level 4 of the lockdown regulations.
The news readers accused Co- operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma of undermining President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The anchors’ attack on Dlamini Zuma came a day after she announced that particular lockdown measures would remain in place, including the ban on tobacco sales.
Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson Khusela Diko, dismissed claims that Dlamini Zuma, who is also a member of the National Command Council, had overruled him.
This is a very disappointing and shocking reporting by @eNCA and @XoliMngambi and #JaneDutton should be ashamed.— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) May 4, 2020
RT if you also think they are am embarrassment pic.twitter.com/idpdspOGhd
Mngambi and Dutton issued an apology during their Tuesday morning bulletin, but it still did not save them .
“We made a rather unfortunate judgement on the president and the minister, it was around the debacle on the cigarette ban, singling her out on the decision as if it were her own was unfair and unwarranted, especially after President Cyril Ramaphosa had provided clarity on the matter,” the two news readers said.
eNCA anchors Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton getting special leave after lying about Minister Dlamini Zuma shows SA is toxic. Lucky Montana removed at PRASA; Brian Molefe removed at Eskom; Adv Nomgcobo Jiba removed as Deputy NDPP because Media wrote Articles about them without Proof— Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) May 6, 2020
I’d say @eNCA dropped the ball, but in true spirit this is inherent behavior. FoxNews for SA. What transpired yesterday wasn’t reporting news. It was a narrative, 2 robots spewing conspiracy propaganda, unprovoked. Zero journalism, zero research. Ideology!— ichigo (@philtixy) May 5, 2020