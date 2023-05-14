End of an era as the Carlton Centre is apparently up for sale

Johannesburg - According to a media report, the iconic Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD is on the market for about R900 million. Transnet, which currently manages a portfolio of commercial and residential properties with a book value of R6.5 billion, has decided to let go of the building.

In a bid description for the property, Transnet detailed that the complex was an immovable asset that was up for sale. According to Transnet, its property unit was established on January 1, 2008, by merging Propnet and Transnet Housing. "At the time of its formation, it became only a strategic support unit not focused on growth but a corporate centre function providing services to the group by managing the non-core and strategic property portfolio, pending disposal or utilisation by business, and providing corporate real estate services," Transnet said.

In what is considered its flagship property, Carlton Shopping Centre boasts a tenant mix that includes leading local brands such as Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Timberland, Edgars, Mr Price Kiddies, Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, Clicks, McDonald’s, Nando’s, KFC and Wimpy. Meanwhile, the state-owned company said that in response to domestic and regional demand, Transnet Engineering (TE), an operating division of Transnet SOC Ltd (Transnet), is seeking a partner to establish a leasing company to lease rolling stock, including wagons and locomotives, to the market. "The establishment of a leasing company is aligned with the policy directive for rail reform and aims to create a more enabling environment by lowering barriers to entry for new Train Operating Companies (TOCs) who will be utilising available slots on the network in line with the regime for third-party access," read a statement.