EPWP traffic recruits cry foul after losing permanent positions

A group of EPWP traffic warden/patroller trainees have accused the MMC for Public Safety and some officials within the Gauteng Transport Department of side-lining them from possible employment as part of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Traffic Department (JMPD) recruitment process. This outcry comes just a week after the MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, announced the appointment of 200 pointsmen and women, recruited to manage the seven regions of Joburg’s traffic-infested intersections due to load shedding and other acts of vandalism of traffic lights.

The bulk of those who did not make the cut and whose contracts are ending this Friday include 14 young people from the coloured community and 60-odd members from Black communities who said they were promised permanent jobs at the end of their one-year term. “We feel let down by the MMC and HOD. We underwent interviews and when it was time to be shortlisted, we were told that we did not make it. “It does not make sense as we underwent the very same interviews than when we were first recruited as part of the EPWP programme,” said one candidate, who spoke to “The Star” on condition of anonymity.

Another recruit from Soweto indicated that after spending months as part of the EPWP programme, they were hopeful that having trained as part of the programme, they would be considered for permanent jobs. “It does not make sense that we are trained and promised that once permanent vacancies are available, we would be considered, as has been the norm in previous times. However, this time around, only a few of us made through the mandatory criminal and fitness checks.” Speaking to The Star this week, Bishop Adams, who has been at the centre of various negotiations, protests and pickets with the JMPD last year over the exclusion of coloured youth from government job opportunities, said he will be meeting with the affected young people this week to find a solution to their plight.

“Yes, I can confirm that I know of 73 EPWP trainees who have been affected. I came to know of this due to my pleas for coloured youth to be included in some of these projects. “However, after months of promises and being ignored by the MMC and his HODs, I have taken the decision to help fight not only for the 14 coloured young people, but for all those who have been affected. “The appointment of these young people ends, ironically, this Friday on the day of our meeting,” Bishop Adams said.