Eskom contractor employee remanded in custody for R14.7 million fraud and money laundering

Johannesburg - A Mpumalanga woman was accused and remanded in custody for R14.7 million in Eskom fraud and money laundering. Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, a 42-year-old senior buyer at Eskom, was detained in custody by the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court on March 17 for theft, fraud and money laundering.

During investigations, it was discovered that between March and April 2013, Nkosi was employed by Eskom at Arnot Power Station as a senior buyer when she allegedly colluded with her accomplice, a director of Angel Frost Investment (PTY) LTD, to commit a crime that defrauded Eskom of R14 736 883. Captain Sekgotodi Dineo Lucy said: “Her court appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom Forensic Investigators concerning money that was stolen from Eskom. “After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further exploration.

“She was arrested, charged and appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s on March 17. The case has been rescheduled for March 22, for a possible bail application, and she is expected to appear alongside the other four suspects. The accused remain in custody, and the investigation continues.” Captain Sekgotodi said during the investigations, they found out that the accused knew exactly what she was doing when she committed this crime because she was the mastermind and showed no remorse during the court proceedings. “We have noted that Nkosi was the brainchild of this crime, and we want to assure the public that law will take its course and handle this case accordingly.