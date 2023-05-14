Eskom employee arrested for fraud and corruption

Johannesburg - An Eskom short-term contract employee, Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo, who was stationed at Tutuka Power Station, was arrested on May 10 for fraud and corruption. Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer, appeared before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on the same day, and was granted bail of R5 000.

According to an Eskom statement, Ngcobo colluded with two Eskom employees and a supplier to purchase a shipping container at an inflated price of R939 550. “The container was delivered on site; however, it did not meet the specifications and was only valued at R20 000. As a result, Eskom suffered a loss of R919 550,” said the statement. She appeared again alongside co-accused Jessie Phindile Kubeka, who is a shareholder of an Eskom supplier company called Mnandi (Pty) Ltd, and Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya, senior technician operating, and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala, senior store person, who are all facing the same charges at Middleburg Commercial Crime Court on May 11.

According to Eskom, they will all appear again in the Middleburg Commercial Court on June 8. “Eskom will continue to provide the required support to the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction is meted out as a favourable outcome that will serve to deter other would-be offenders. “These arrests continue to demonstrate Eskom’s pursuit to ensure that perpetrators face the full might of the law and zero tolerance towards crime,” read the statement.