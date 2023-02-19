Eskom to rev-up load shedding stages

South African citizens should continue breathing through the wound as power utility Eskom increases load shedding until further notice. Ongoing blackouts are negatively costing the economy, as the country loses R1 billion a day.

Yesterday, Eskom said Stage 4 load shedding would continue to be implemented until further notice, while Stage 6 load shedding would be implemented from 8pm until 5am today. “Due to the high amount of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes on the stages of load shedding at short notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. He said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and was taken off-line for repairs.

“The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is delayed,” he said. Mantshantsha further said two generating units at Lethabo Power Station were returned to service during the period. “Breakdowns currently amount to 19 385MW of generating capacity, while 3 566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” he said.

This ongoing blackout continues to frustrate ordinary South Africans. Akhona Dambuza, a Roodepoort resident, expressed concern about safety when load shedding is implemented. “These power cuts are ridiculous; there is an urgent need to fix this nonsense. The government must stop talking about addressing the problem and show action. There are times where load shedding persists longer than scheduled, batteries for cellphone towers go low, and the network disappears. What if there is an emergency? How will we get hold of those who can help?” said Dambuza.