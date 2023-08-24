Ethiopia welcomes BRICS membership inclusion

Johannesburg - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed applauded the move that placed his country among the six new members of the big boys’ club BRICS, saying that the country was ready to co-operate with all. Ahmed took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing joy over inclusion in the bloc.

"A great moment for Ethiopia as the BRICS leaders endorse our entry into this group today. Ethiopia stands ready to co-operate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order," said Ahmed. He said Ethiopia was grateful for the immense support that China had provided over the years. "The Comprehensive Strategic Co-operative Partnership between our two countries is a strong basis for mutual growth and development in many areas. I reiterated to President Xi Jinping our continued commitment to strengthening Ethiopia-China relations," he said.

Today marked the last day of the 15th BRICS Summit, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, north of Johannesburg. During a media briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the five countries of the BRICS bloc – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – had agreed to expand the bloc. Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders congratulated the new members. Other countries that have been accepted into the BRICS fold include Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with their membership commencing on January 1, 2024.