Ethiopian national gets life for rape of a 12-year-old

Johannesburg - Eshethu Desta Defere, 26, was sentenced to life in prison by the Lichtenburg Regional Court, for raping a 12-year-old minor. Defere, an Ethiopian national, was found to be in the country illegally, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame, adding that he was also declared ineligible to possess a handgun.

Mamothame said Defere’s conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in Scotland, an informal community in Coligny, North West, where he ran a shop, in June 2021. “The complainant lived in the same neighbourhood as her family and was frequently sent to Defere’s shop to buy items. “In court, the complainant testified that she went to the shop to buy some items on the day of the incident, and upon her arrival, Defere, who was alone at the time, dragged her to a shack behind the shop and proceeded to rape her.

“The matter was reported to the police, and the accused was arrested three days later and remained in custody until the trial was completed. “In aggravation of sentence, the State prosecutor, Neo Sedumedi, urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, as there were no compelling circumstances to consider. “Magistrate Boitumelo Chulu agreed with the State and remarked on the responsibility the court has in protecting the victims and members of society from such violent acts, particularly women and children.”