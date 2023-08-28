Event to empower women, with focus on plastic surgery

Johannesburg - An event will be held to empower women to make their own choices. The Choice Is Yours will take place on September 9, at Altitudes Beach in Fourways, and will mark the contribution to society of women from all walks of life.

Award-winning Johannesburg-based surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa said the event would include networking, sharing information, and gaining new knowledge about cosmetic surgery. He said women would be educated about the tools available to assist them daily. Monaisa, one of a few black plastic surgeons in South Africa, also runs the Marang Aesthetics Clinic in Krugersdorp.

“It is humbling to be able to speak to a group of women about plastic surgery, to share information, and to meet so many personalities. Marang Aesthetics and Monaisa will be on hand to pamper, teach and inform, and offer skin and body analysis. There will be give-aways for treatments at Marang Aesthetics, such as Velashape, microneedling, oxygen facials, and many other cutting-edge therapies. Monaisa said he would share information about surgical and non-surgical face and body rejuvenation options.

“My role is only to share information, so I will be talking. We would really like to engage with the audience in a question-and-answer format, as well as through guided discovery,” he said. “Women’s Month is about celebrating and affirming women. We at Marang Aesthetics celebrate women daily; we’re privileged and honoured to be able to impact them in a positive way. “The best way to celebrate women is to give them the leadership roles they deserve in society. Equity and equal pay are great ways to acknowledge that women ‘hold up half the sky’,” Monaisa said.