A former Eskom employee accused of colluding with a businessman to swindle millions from the power utility will be back in court next month.
Bernard Moraka, a former Eskom financial controller responsible for primary energy, is facing 53 counts of fraud for allegedly generating fraudulent invoices for a company that did no work for the power utility.
The alleged fraud took place between 2016 and last year and totals about R53m. Moraka is alleged to have claimed that Victor Tshabalala’s company, Meagra Transportation, transported coal in Mpumalanga despite this not happening.
On Thursday, the two men appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge and the case was postponed to next month to allow the defence to familiarise themselves with the docket.
Moraka resigned from Eskom last October. In previous appearances, Tshabalala, in an affidavit, admitted to the charges and said he would work with Eskom to recover the monies.