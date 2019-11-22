Ex-Eskom official accused of R53m fraud back in court in December









File picture: Independent Media A former Eskom employee accused of colluding with a businessman to swindle millions from the power utility will be back in court next month. Bernard Moraka, a former Eskom financial controller responsible for primary energy, is facing 53 counts of fraud for allegedly generating fraudulent invoices for a company that did no work for the power utility. The alleged fraud took place between 2016 and last year and totals about R53m. Moraka is alleged to have claimed that Victor Tshabalala’s company, Meagra Transportation, transported coal in Mpumalanga despite this not happening. On Thursday, the two men appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge and the case was postponed to next month to allow the defence to familiarise themselves with the docket. Moraka resigned from Eskom last October. In previous appearances, Tshabalala, in an affidavit, admitted to the charges and said he would work with Eskom to recover the monies.

Tshabalala, the sole director of Meagra Transportation, previously told the court that he had worked “in concert” with a Moraka to defraud the state-owned entity by generating fraudulent invoices for work not done.

An investigative report shows all 53 supposedly fraudulent transactions, the first of which was for R212 813 in January 2016, and the last spurious transfer was made in September last year for more than R1.7m, the largest of all payments.

In his affidavit, Tshabalala said: “I do not deny that I acted in concert (to defraud the SOE), and will work with the complainant (Eskom) to recover its monies.

“It will be in the public interest and the interest of justice for the complainant to recover all its monies. I accept that the charges against me are serious."