Ex-husband sentenced to 15 years for murdering ex-wife’s lover

Johannesburg - A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment by the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his ex-lover's boyfriend. According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Gauteng regional division, Fezile Lomo, 39, went to his ex-wife Nomvuyiseko Ncebe's house on Christmas Eve in 2021 and found her sitting with her boyfriend, Sakhumzi Siyo, as well as two of her friends.

Lomo was said to have left in a rage upon seeing Ncele in the house, only to return later with his cousins. He forced his way into the house, and start fighting with the boyfriend. While Lomo was confronting the boyfriend, Ncebe attempted to intervene in the scuffle; however, he took out a knife and stabbed her in the arm while attempting to stab Ncele. After the ex-wife fell to the ground, he then proceeded to stab the boyfriend at least 10 times before making his getaway.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonindwane said Lomo was at large from the night of the incident until he finally handed himself over to the police on December 31, 2021, accompanied by his attorney. He was remanded pending the finalisation of his matter last week, as the State successfully opposed his release on bail. In arguing for a firm sentence, State advocate Moss Malahlela argued that the accused had been convicted of a very serious offence that was prevalent and plagued many communities, not only in the court’s jurisdiction, but throughout the country. The court handed down a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment as well as a further six months’ imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.