Ex-Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor, his wife and son to spend weekend behind bars over fraud allegations amounting to R100m

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer (PRO) Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane, his wife Suzan Tshakoane, and son Louis Tshakoane jr remain behind bars for fraud allegations. The trio will appear again in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on May 23 for a formal bail application.

Tshakoane, 74, his wife, 59, and son, 34, appeared at Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this morning for running an investment scheme dubbed “Undercover Billionaires” worth R100 million. The trio are facing charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The father was arrested after speaking at the funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns FC PRO Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday following the execution of a warrant of arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Joburg in relation to an ongoing investigation into an unregistered investment scheme.

The son was arrested at a home in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, also on Tuesday, and the wife handed herself over to police this morning. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the accused were alleged to have benefited from the proceeds of the unregistered investment company known as Undercover Billionaires. “Tshakoane (the father) is reported to have participated in the presentations aimed at enticing potential investors with a promise of high returns. The amount of investment tendered is approximately R100 million,” Mogale said.