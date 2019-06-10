A lecturer from Ekurhuleni is under threat of his home being repossessed after waiting for five months for his pension to be paid out to him. File Image: IOL

A lecturer from Ekurhuleni is under threat of his home being repossessed and drowning in debt after waiting for five months for his pension to be paid out to him. This comes after he resigned in December, with dreams of pursuing a small business and to settle his debts.

Daniel Ndlovu, 53, a former engineering science lecturer at Ekurhuleni East College in Benoni, started working at the college in 2013. Ndlovu told The Star that before he resigned, he submitted his pension payout documentation.

“I filled in the forms in November and it is now June,” he said. “The last time I paid my bond was in December and they are now threatening to repossess my house.”

He has been relying on his wife, a teacher, to support the family.

Bank statements were shown to The Star, indicating that the last time Ndlovu paid his bond was on December 6.

Ndlovu added that when he submitted his documentation to the human resources department at the college, he was told that it would take three months before his payout would be effected.

On April 10 he was informed by a colleague at the college that the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), who were handling his matter, could not forward his documentation to the Government Employees Pension Fund because the stamps on his paperwork had expired.

He then resubmitted his forms but has yet to receive feedback.

“Each time I tried to phone DHET, the phone is ringing and no one is picking up,” he said.

DHET spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told The Star on Friday that the department had been in contact with Ndlovu in regard to his matter.

“We are resolving the matter but there are documents outstanding,” said Mnisi.

Ndlovu said this was “strange”.

“If they really did not find my forms, then my salary would have continued coming in. The fact that the salary has stopped means somebody has received my forms and punched them into the computer so that I do not get paid,” he said.

Ndlovu is currently living with his wife and three children, aged 19, 17 and 11.

“I am owing R27000 in school fees but I made arrangements with the schools that I would pay at the end of March, but they are now pressuring me to pay,” he said.