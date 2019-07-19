Dr James Mwesigwa. Picture: Matthews Baloyi.

Johannesburg - The former state pathologist who stole human parts in 2013 was due to appear for sentencing at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday. The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the conviction of Dr James Mwesigwa who was found guilty of stealing human parts at the government mortuary in Diepkloof in 2013. He was convicted on Thursday.

Mwesigwa was busted when he attempted to leave the mortuary with a bucket containing human remains.

According to Sowetan, Mwesigwa had removed Alida Scheepers’ entire brain, tongue, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, trachea, both lungs, heart and the pericardial sac as well as part of her diaphragm.

The publication said some of the charges he had had faced included violating a body, defeating and obstructing the administration of justice, contravening regulations relating to the use of human biological material, contravening regulations regarding the control of human bodies, tissue, blood, blood products and gametes, and contravening regulations regarding the rendering of forensic pathology services, according to the

The DA shadow MEC of Health in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, said Mwesigwa was suspended on full pay for seven months, costing the Department of Health about R1.54-million before his resignation in March 2015.

Bloom added that this has been a long-running case since Mwesigwa’s suspension in November 2013 and wished for ways to speed up cases similar to that of Mwesiga.

“Ways should be found to speed to speed up cases like this as Dr Mwesigwa has been free to practice as a doctor for all this time,” Bloom said.

“I hope he gets a very severe prison sentence for this heinous crime of desecrating the dead,” Blood added.

The Star



