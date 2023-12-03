Excitement as Prasa resumes long-distance trains ahead of travel season

Excited travellers have expressed their joy at the recent resumption of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) long-stance train services. On Friday, Prasa announced that it has resumed its mainline services under its rail division after more than three years in the wilderness.

The services were cut following widespread incidents of theft and vandalism of the train infrastructure, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as reported operational problems. Travellers in Gauteng and Durban are now able to enjoy a one-way trip to both cities at R170, while those travelling to Cape Town will be paying just over R430 for the 30-plus-hour trip. In a statement, the agency said it was excited to announce the good news to the people of South Africa who have been struggling due to high transport costs associated with air and road travel.

“These services resume as cash-strapped consumers are battling with the costs of long-distance travel. For just R1 000 for a single trip, Prasa is inviting passengers to a unique experience to their destinations far from hassles of traffic congestion and escalating travelling costs. The trips are more than just reaching one’s destination, it promises a unique and unforgettable experience for families and friends alike,” Prasa said. Prasa said it has in the past two years worked tirelessly to revive rail travel and has assured travellers that its infrastructure is ready for use after restoring 27 commuter rail lines. “The resumption of the Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town services marks another milestone in the revival of long-distance passenger rail services,” the company stated.

Some travellers have taken to social media to express their excitement at the news. “I highly recommend long-distance travelling by bus or by train with your partner. Not only is it therapeutic and encourages deeper connections, but it is another way to create beautiful memories. I am for prolonged time spent together talking and in silence,” one X user said. “I have travelled from Krugersdorp to Cape Town twice by train. Both my trips were great. Slept well. Showered and met awesome people,” said another passenger.