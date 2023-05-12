Executive mayor of eMalahleni Local Municipality assaulted and stoned by disgruntled protesters

The executive mayor of eMalahleni Local Municipality, councillor Conny Nkalitshana was physically attacked and stoned by disgruntled protesters during a meeting that took an unanticipated turn in Mpumalanga. Scores of residents were stationed near the N4 highway, blocking different points around the residence and demanding that Nkalitshana address them.

Nkalitshana has been accused of displaying arrogance after undermining some of their outcries while addressing the large crowds about some of their service delivery issues. It is believed that when this incident happened she was addressing residents of Vosman who have been in a week-long protest that has shut down the N4. In the past few days, eMalahleni (Witbank) has been brought to a standstill as residents continue to demand the restoration of electricity that they have been without for days.

It has been also reported that KwaGuqa residents and surrounding areas have been without power for almost a week. “Witbank News” confirmed that Nkalitshana assured residents that electricity will be restored on May 12. “Councillor Conny Nkalitshana assured members of the community that a new transformer will be purchased today and most probably installed by Friday, May 12.