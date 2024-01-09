Expert emphasises the importance of self-love as a prerequisite for a fulfilling romantic journey

The founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, Nicole Sherwin, highlights the value of self-love as everyone gets ready for Valentine’s Day and the season of love. Sherwin suggests that everyone goes on a journey of self-discovery, acceptance, joy, and love.

A decade ago, Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare coined the slogan #FLYFirstLoveYourself, which she says is still important today when it comes to emotional, physical, and spiritual recovery. She shares the following valuable tips for self-love extravaganza: Discover your passion: Take the time to explore your interests and find what truly makes you happy. Whether it’s art, music, literature, or dance, discovering your passion is a key step towards loving yourself.

Solo Dates: Treat yourself to a solo adventure. Be your own date for a day — go to the movies, buy that large popcorn without sharing, and relish in the joy of your own company. It’s a fantastic way to connect with yourself. Or take a walk in the park, go to your favourite restaurant with a good book, and sip your favourite wine without feeling alone. Because you are with yourself. Floral Love: Who says flowers are only for special occasions? Gift yourself a beautiful bouquet or favourite plant every week because you deserve it. Let the vibrant colours and sweet fragrance remind you of the beauty within you and that you are worthy every single day to be loved, cherished, and adored. At-Home Spa Ritual: Create a sanctuary at home with a spa ritual that pampers your body and soul. Indulge in soothing salt and essential oil baths, indulgent body scrubs, and face masks. Elevate your self-care routine with luxurious, clean, kind, and ethical skincare products for your face, hair, and body. Treat yourself the way you would love others to treat you.